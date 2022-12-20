Warming stations opening for winter weather in Tulsa area

TULSA, Okla. — An arctic blast making its way into the Tulsa area is prompting people to open their doors to others who have nowhere to go to stay warm.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits Thursday headed into Friday with wind chills dropping reaching between -15 and -30 degrees. A small amount of snow could accumulate Thursday morning along with those windy conditions.

A handful of local municipalities and organizations are providing shelter for those without a warm place to stay amid the dangerously cold conditions:

Tulsa

John 3:16 Mission | 506 N. Cheyenne | Open 24/7

The Salvation Army Center of Hope | 102 N. Denver Ave. | Open 24/7

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter | 2401 Charles Page Blvd. | Open 24/7

American Legion Post 1 | 1120 E. 8th St. | Open 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Bartlesville

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips building | 219 NW Virginia Ave. | Open beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Disciples Christian Church | 5800 Douglas Lane | Open beginning Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Sand Springs

Case Community Center | 1050 W Wekiwa Rd. | Open during normal operating hours

Veterans Alliance Corps of Sand Springs | 205 N McKinley | Open for veterans during normal operating hours

Anyone looking to help get someone they know in need to a warming station can file a Housing Solutions Homeless Street Outreach Request online.

