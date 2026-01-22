Winter Storm Warning issued, Green Country prepares for dangerous weather

TULSA, Okla. — Multiple organizations across Green Country are preparing for dangerous winter weather as a Winter Storm Warning has been issued. Hazardous conditions are expected to begin Friday afternoon.

Roads & OHP

Tulsa County Highway District crews have begun treating roads and bridges. Crews will continue pretreating priority areas throughout Friday and will monitor throughout the weekend and into next week. You can view Tulsa County's priority roads online.

Schools

Tulsa Public Schools will make announcements involving school closures no later than 5 a.m. on the impacted day. No decisions for tomorrow, January 23, have been announced.

Bixby Public Schools have yet to announce a decision, but if a closure is needed, tomorrow, January 23, will be a distance learning day.

Homeless Shelters & Warming Stations

The Salvation Army Center of Hope will expand its shelter capacity ahead of Friday's weather. The expansion includes nearly 300 beds, and the shelter will offer food, warm clothing, and transportation to those in need. The Center of Hope is located at 102 N. Denver.

Other emergency shelters in Tulsa include:



Tulsa Day Center - 415 W. Archer Street

John 3:16 Mission - 506 N. Cheyenne Avenue

Youth Services of Tulsa - 311 S. Madison Avenue

BeHeard X Creoks Winter Shelter - 7216 E. Admiral Place

There will be two warming stations open in Claremore:



Grace United Methodist Church

Opening Friday at noon - will continue through Monday based on community need Food, showers, and sleeping items will be provided 472 E. Highway 20, Claremore

St. Paul's Episcopal Church

Opening Friday at noon - closing Monday at 2 p.m. Sleeping bags, blankets, and meals provided 1310 N. Sioux Avenue, Claremore



