Will OK Dept. of Mental Health and Substance Abuse go away? | Lawmaker responds

TULSA, Okla. — A bill to abolish the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is garnering a lot of reaction among Tulsans.

People who dealt with mental health and substance abuse said this would be a big mistake, crediting the department for their recovery.

This is why they're asking questions. 2 News received numerous emails from people wanting to question the lawmaker who created HB 1343.

Representative Justin Humphrey is not a stranger to controversial bills.

Most recently making headlines for wanting to change the name of the Department of Corrections to the Department of Corruptions.

2 News sat down with two Tulsans who shared their recovery story, one thanking a women in recovery prison diversion program.

After talking with them, Representative Humphrey spoke with 2 News about why he drafted the bill.

He said he created the bill not to abolish the department but to get a conversation started.

"Here's the thing we need to hold them accountable. We need to say it's time y'all do your job, and if you can't do it, then y'all need to get out. And what are the problems? Let's identify the problem," said Rep. Humphrey.

He said the issues lie in mental health cases ending up in Oklahoma prisons. The Department of Corrections is being forced to handle those in mental health and substance abuse crises.

He said if this pattern continues the funding from the DMHSA needs to go to the places where some cases are ending up.

He clarified he was not actually looking to abolish the department but used this bill to highlight and issue.

Humphrey said he wants other state legislators to support funding to get everyone's support.

One of the things he pushed was additional facilities for inpatient mental health and substance abuse care.

He said he understands he made people fearful with this bill.

"If I'd come out and said it in a nice little way, nobody, not one person would have listened. Now that I have the attention of the entire state, then I will say, 'Hey, look at what I'm talking about"' said Humphrey.

The bill's still in its early stages and can be rewritten and introduced.

