WILDFIRE: Family recounts 2012 Mannford Wildfire as OK counties issue burn bans

MANNFORD, Okla. — The threat of wildfires is high in Oklahoma as burn bans continue to go into effect across the state.

This is due to the dry conditions and lack of rain this October. Numerous fire departments are preaching fire safety and warn fires can start without you even knowing it.

On October 27, three cars were fully engulfed in flames at the Indian Springs Sports Complex after fire crews said grass caught on fire.

The owner of one of the cars sent 2 News photos after the blaze.

Now, a family that just went to watch their kid play soccer is one car short. They're not alone in feeling the effects of these types of fires.

"We thought we were established. We had our stuff together and then all of a sudden we had to start with nothing. So yeah, it was devastating and it's hard because you don't know how to tell the people that you love that they don't have a home to come home to," said Tina Frost.

In 2012, a wildfire in Mannford destroyed about 400 homes and businesses. The Frosts and their close relatives owned a few of those homes.

"In the dream, I can see that my house is gone and I'm reliving the same day of coming home like I did when I was sixteen," said Mary Frost, Tina's daughter.

She's still feeling the loss of their home more than a decade after it burned.

"I did not think for 12 years that I would still cry about a house fire," Mary said.



While 12 years have tried to erase that disaster with new growth, some areas still hold on to the memories.

That includes the foundation of Frost's grandmother's house that peaks out of their driveway.

As we walked around their property you could see glimpses of what was. The family is urging people to understand what a wildfire can do.

"Your decision to flip a cigarette out the window or to burn that barrel of trash that you have or whatever the reason that bond fire you wanted to have for the weekend. That one decision can affect someone's entire life," said Tina.

After talking with the frosts, 2 News went to Broken Arrow Fire Station 7. Coincidently, Battalion Chief Jeremy Roberts fought the Mannford wildfire, assisting local crews 12 years earlier.

"I mean, sometimes we were just hopping from house to house just to save the next house in line," said Roberts about the wildfire.

He said that was a difficult fire to fight, warning people to be smart. He said they've even expanded their force just in case a fire breaks out.

"So with the enhanced fire conditions we went ahead and staffed three of our brush trucks with extra personnel so we have six additional people on duty today," said Roberts.

He said wildfires move quickly and are difficult to fight, urging that the conditions are right for these fires.

The other warning he brought up was even if northeastern Oklahoma gets rain, it may not be enough to lift a burn ban.

The Frosts rebuilt along with their other family members, but even with a new beginning, they're still feeling the impact of the day that changed their lives.

NE Oklahoma counties with burn ban:



Creek

Tulsa

Wagoner

Adair

Cherokee

Mayes

Rogers

Delaware

Ottawa

Nowata



