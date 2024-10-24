'Need to be cautious:' Tulsa Fire Department issues burn ban

TULSA, Okla. — During this incredibly dry period, the Tulsa Fire Department asks people not to burn.

TFD staff said a roaring fire could occur if people don't follow the burn ban issued on October 21.

Firefighters said Tulsans need to consider how dry the grass is and how little rain we've had.

Donnie Atkins lives in north Tulsa. Atkins said people burning things isn't out of the ordinary.

"I've seen them burn couches. You know, it's a neighborhood where they allow people to do that, but they don't address it," said Atkins.

TFD said it has a zero-tolerance policy when responding to open burns and grass fires. This also means outdoor fireplaces are prohibited.

People could be fined 1200 dollars or jailed for six months if caught. Atkins said people need to hold each other accountable.

"If we can keep the community safe, that is the main thing. We need to come together on stuff," said Atkins.

Staff said the burn ban ends October 28 at 10 a.m., but it could be extended for another week.

Andy Little with Tulsa Fire just wants everyone to stay safe.

"These things can be prevented; we can avoid a lot of these grass fires by making smart decisions and following the rules," said Little.

Little said, grilling is allowed if it's over a concrete or gravel surface. He said this burn ban could be a time for parents to remind their kids how quickly a fire can be dangerous.

"Protection is the main thing we need to look for when we try to come together on something like that," said Atkins.

For more information about the burn ban, click here.

