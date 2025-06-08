Wilburton community hit with Saturday storm damages

WILBURTON, Okla. — Hundreds lost power and lost trees throughout the city of Wilburton and Latimer County on June 7 after a line of winds turned into a possible tornado.

The Saturday afternoon brought clear skies and calm air for work to begin, recovering from what was anything but calm during the early morning hours.

"Three or four or five trees are down in most yards completely," Wilburton resident Tim Johnson told 2 News. "Lots and lots of work (to be done). It's terrible there."



The line of damaged fences and roofs extends from Ada Avenue to Birch Avenue in the city limits, while a few homes reported flood damage as well.

Jeremy Vincent said a few of his own properties took hits by wind.

"This year we've been hit with more (severe weather)," Vincent told 2 News. "We had a tornado come through about two weeks ago and did some damage (also)."

The city's tree waste guidance will come in handy for the Watson family at their grandmother's house, where the storm turned their Saturday into a family yard cleanup day.

"Yeah we've had quite a bit of damage," Bryan Watson said on Ava Avenue next to a tree fallen on a fence. "It seems like mostly this block for Wilburton. And had a couple downtown, awnings and things like that were broken. But other than that it seems like this was the hardest part hit from that wind this morning."

Kiamichi Electric Cooperative reported more than 900 properties in Latimer County still without electricity as of the evening of June 7. Click here to see the latest outage numbers.

"I hadn't heard that anyone has been injured or anything," Vincent said. "It's a little bit of damage but we'll pick it up and go on."

