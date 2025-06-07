'Littered with rocks and debris': McAlester recovering from storm damage

MCALESTER, Okla. — The McAlester community felt the impact of storms on the morning of June 7. Buildings in downtown had roofs ripped off and windows smashed. According to the city of McAlester's Facebook page, more than 4,000 people were left without power the day of the storms.

Tammy Wigginton, the owner of a flower shop and antique store, had her roof destroyed. She said she's never seen anything like this before.

"I have no experience on anything of this magnitude on how soon you can get help," said Wigginton.

Wigginton said she was one of the many who helped clean up the streets after the storm.

"Tons of people calling wanting to help, bring stuff… This morning, this was littered with rocks and debris, so everybody has pitched in, so yeah, we couldn't without our community," said Wigginton.

City leaders advised people to assume a downed power line is live even if it's not sparking. Anyone can call 911 immediately, then notify their electrical provider. The city extended its tree limb drop-off to June 8 from 8 a.m. To 5 p.m. At 256 Mitchell Road, north of Highway 270.

Wigginton said McAleister will bounce back.

"We're all strong people and we all pull together… We'll get everything out that we need to and start the rebuilding process," said Wigginton.

