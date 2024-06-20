Wife of man killed while breaking into truck near 91st and Mingo speaks out

TULSA, Okla. — Rosie Lawson never could have imagined a theft would lead to the death of her husband, Blane Hambrick.

But Tulsa police said that's exactly what happened in the early morning hours of June 19th.

"He was stealing and he was getting stuff out of the back of the truck, and me and him had gotten into an argument because I don't do that, "said Lawson.

She said she wanted nothing to do with the situation and started to walk away.

"Blane was trying to get into the car, and that's when I saw the shot go off and I saw the spark of the bullet, and Blane was able to start the car and speed down to me and he was able to stop for me to get in," she said.

Tulsa police said two residents near the home near 91st and Mingo came out and confronted Hambrick, who was in the street, and during the confrontation, he was shot.

He later died at the hospital, leaving his family devastated.

"I don't understand why he was shot because there were two men and just him. Why not hold him at gunpoint, or why not beat him up? Why shoot him and take my kid's dad away?" said Lawson.

Tulsa police are still investigating and sorting out the facts of this case.

"It's a tough investigation, I guess, initially for detectives and DAs. They've got to work through this, review all of their statements that they get and they've got to review video that they have put it together exactly what happened before they make their decision," said Officer Danny Bean.

This is still an ongoing investigation and Bean said it will be up to the DA's office if any charges are filed in this case.

