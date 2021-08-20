Widow of Oklahoma soldier killed in Afghanistan calls Taliban takeover 'disaster'

TULSA, Okla. — As the world watches the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan, many military families around the country are left in disbelief.

Jane Horton lost her husband, Oklahoma National Guard Spc. Christopher Horton, when he was killed in Afghanistan on Sept. 9, 2011.

Following his death, she decided to go to the country where her husband took his last breath to see what he gave his life fighting for.

"I have fallen in love with the Afghan people, the orphans, and the widows," Horton says.

"I have done a lot of work with Afghanistan, and I have done a lot of work with the military veteran's community."

Horton says the day she got the news that Chris had been killed was soul-crushing.

“You know when you lose your husband in a war and he’s killed by a terrorist, it seems like the heaviest thing you can possibly deal with," she says.

It's been more than a decade since his death, and now she says the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban forces is stirring up even more pain.

MORE >>> 'We will get you home': Biden promises safe evacuations for Americans, Afghan translators

“This is incredibly heavy. There is so much disaster involved in all of this," Horton says.

So far, she has been to Afghanistan six times and has made countless friends. Right now, she is working tirelessly to get them to safety.

"It’s almost impossible," she says.

"Even if you do have a way to get out and the U.S. sent you a code and it’s your turn to go to the airport, it’s nearly impossible, it's not possible to get through the huge mob of people."

During his address to the nation on Friday, President Joe Biden said the U.S. is working with the Taliban to let Americans get through the mob to get to the airport safely.

"We have no idea what the Taliban is going to do," Horton says.

"We are making all of these deals with them, but obviously they are a terrorist group."

For people here at home left feeling helpless, Horton asks that they do what they can for local military families.

“I ask that you reach out to them, do something for them, bring them dinner," she says.

"Don’t ask what they need because nobody knows what they need. Have your kids make them a card, make them cookies, and say we are grateful for you but check on them all."

Horton wants to remind everyone that America is the land of the free, because of the brave.

“You have to try, and you have to get involved and you have to raise your voice. That is the beauty of this country. We have forgotten that this country goes where we steer it."

For now, Horton says she is going to keep advocating and encouraging people to get involved, to contact their lawmakers and to raise their voices until they are heard.

Anyone looking to help a military family can contact the Blue Star Mothers, the Gold Star Mothers, or the many veteran organizations around town.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --