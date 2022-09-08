White Lion Pub owner reflects on connection to Queen Elizabeth II

TULSA, Okla. — White Lion Pub owner Elizabeth Southard is one of many Thursday thinking back fondly on the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Southard is a Liverpool native who has a letter that she proudly displays through the front doors of her authentic English-style pub near 71st Street and Yale. The letter from the Queen congratulates Southard and her husband on their diamond wedding anniversary.

"It was actually my son that did it and he wrote to the palace and gave them all the details and I have it framed," Southard said.

Southard moved to Tulsa in 1957, marrying a native Tulsan and opening White Lion Pub about 40 years later. Though she never met the Queen, she said she saw her once at the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace and once at the theatre.

"The minute they said they were calling the family in, it was almost inevitable and I think what was wonderful is that she didn’t linger," Southard said. "It’s always hard on the family that way. I think to see her in the hospital would have been devastating for the family.”

She said she thinks King Charles III will manage the spotlight well as he's a good speaker and group up as a royal.

"This will be a new change in regime but I also think he’s got the dignity, as she had the charm and the ladylike manner," she said.

