Arkansas authorities investigate shooting involving off-duty Oklahoma deputy

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities in Arkansas are investigating an altercation that led to a shooting involving an off-duty Oklahoma deputy on Saturday.

Investigators released witness video of the incident Tuesday.

In the video, Adair County Deputy Travis Adams is seen in some type of altercation with a man now known as Justin Hellyer. The altercation eventually escalated to Adams shooting Hellyer twice in the abdomen.

Hellyer was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

KNWA reports the Washington County Sheriff's Office says Adams used his service weapon in the shooting.

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Ritchie made a Facebook post saying he is aware of the incident and intends to cooperate. He also says Adams is on administrative leave pending the investigation.

