Tahlequah High School in distance learning following Labor Day triple shooting

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Students at Tahlequah High School are set to be in distance learning starting on Tuesday after "tragic events" took place in Tahlequah on Labor Day.

According to the Tahlequah Daily Press, three people were shot and one is dead following a triple shooting that happened sometime Monday afternoon. Tahlequah's Police Chief Nate King says the shooting involved tribal members so now the case is being handled by the FBI for further investigation.

Tahlequah High School posted later in the evening on Facebook that "it would be in the best interest" to have students and staff move to distance learning for both Tuesday and Wednesday. They say they will make a decision to see if they will be back in class on Thursday and Friday.

All other schools and classes will be held as normal and distance learning only applies to the high school, Tahlequah Public Schools confirm.

