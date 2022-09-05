Rock Volunteer Fire Department asking for community support at annual fundraiser

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Rural and volunteer fire departments across our area depend on the community to help them raise money to afford necessities like trucks, gear and training.

To help raise the necessary funds, the Rock Volunteer Fire Department started a fundraising event. Chief Charley Pearson said Saturday’s roundup brings in money for the whole year.

“You depend on us as much as we depend on you so it works hand in hand with us. You need us, we need you and people are real good to understand that part of it,” said Chief Pearson.

Because volunteer departments don’t receive the same money as city departments, they have to fundraise for anything they want or need. And 28 years ago the idea for a yearly fundraiser came about with the Rock Community Roundup.

“The money that we raise can help us do all these different projects and then the day that you need us at your house, we’re gonna be able to come to your house," Pearson said. "We’ve never denied a call, we’ve never had a problem where we could not get there, we’re gonna be there."

He said being there when disaster strikes is only doable because of the community’s support and the round-up. And this year, the round-up is getting a little bigger.

“We come up with this idea of having this chuck wagon dinner and what it is, is we roast a whole hog, we smoke pork butts, we smoke ribs, we smoke bologna. And if you come out here on Saturday, Sept. 10 the craft show is going to start at 10 o’clock in the morning, the car show is going to start at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, our live music will start at 3 and then at 4 o’clock we’re going to start our supper."

All proceeds from the roundup and dinner go to the Rock Volunteer Fire Department for trucks, equipment for all 28 volunteers, training and a rainy day fund. Pearson said last year more than 500 people came out which gave them enough money to build another building that they are turning into a rentable venue space.

Pearson said the community has always stepped up and ensured the department has the funds needed to do its job and do it well. He said he believes the community will again come through for the Rock Volunteer Fire Department.

