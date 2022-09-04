TPD investigating fatal attempted burglary

TULSA, Okla — Early Sunday morning Tulsa police officers responded to the area of South Peoria Avenue and East 68th Street when a caller stated he had shot at a burglar as the burglar was entering the residence.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male at the bottom of the stairs dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said a second man may have been with the victim and fled the scene.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

TPD is asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 918-585-5209.

