Local non-profit helps kids across the world with rare disorder

TULSA, Okla — A local non-profit is helping a Bartlesville family navigate life after the diagnosis of a rare genetic disorder.

The Global Foundation for Peroxisomal Disorders started right here in Tulsa and was created to raise awareness and find a cure.

Ahead of their annual fundraiser, the foundation is reminding people how they can help.

Peroxisomal disorders are genetic and very rare, they affect mostly children.

Some symptoms of peroxisomal disorders include loss of hearing and vision, neurological issues, developmental delays, feeding issues, and can lead to liver, kidney, and bone diseases.

Across the globe, 1 in 50 thousand kids face peroxisomal diagnoses each year, and with the help of the GFPD, families dealing with this rare disorder are finally getting some answers.

Founded in 2010, after her daughter was diagnosed with peroxisomal disorder, Melissa Bryce saw the need for families like hers to have a place to go, to answer questions, feel supported, and feel heard.

Now twelve years later, the GFPD has helped more than 600 families across the globe.

Including a family in Bartlesville whose 6-year-old son was recently diagnosed with peroxisomal disorder.

“Our job is to help patients and families advocate for themselves and help them learn how to access the medical care that they need”, Bryce said.

Bryce's daughter Ginny died from peroxisomal disorder in 2015 but she said the goal remains the same.

To further that goal, the foundation created the annual Hues for Hope fundraiser.

The event highlights local artists as well as the kids afflicted with this disorder.

This year's Hues for Hope is September 16th, there are tickets available and Bryce said donations are always welcome.

“Hues for Hope is the annual fundraiser for the GFPD here in Tulsa. We have it every fall and this year we are hosting the event at Cain’s Ballroom and we’re very excited to be there”, Bryce said.

More information about the organization can be found here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --