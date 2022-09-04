Rocklahoma campers out in full force

PRYOR, Okla — Rocklahoma weekend is here and thousands are in Pryor for headbanging rock music, but where do all of these thousands of people stay for the festival?

For fifteen years Pryor has been home to Rocklahoma.

Each year that passes, the headliners get bigger and so do the ticket sales.

For Rocklahoma 2022, fans can see more than fifty artists.

Ranging from Evanescence to Quiet Riot to Nine Inch Nails.

One festival goer, David Drake, said, “so if anyone has never been to Rocklahoma, they need to come and actually camp out. Don’t worry about the expenses and how much it is, just come”.

On the Rocklahoma grounds, there are several acres of camping space, festival-goers have the option to camp in a tent or do it big in an RV or camper

Regardless of where you stay, festival goers said when you camp you become family.

Clinton and Sarah Fowler told 2 News, “it’s awesome, it’s like a family out there. Yeah, everybody is nice to everybody, everybody shares water, shares everything between the campsites, it’s wonderful”

Both the Fowlers and Drake are from Tulsa, but they said they chose to camp because it's easier to get to the festival.

Proximity makes a difference for them but they also wanted to have the whole experience.

Both said they will definitely be back and will be camping again.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --