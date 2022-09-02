Eufaula woman shares story about being hit by impaired driver ahead of Labor Day

EUFAULA, OKLA. — Amber Graham’s life changed forever 21 years ago. She said she was driving back from the grocery store with her boyfriend when a man under the influence of alcohol hit the vehicle she was in head on.

Her boyfriend, now husband, had several broken bones and bruised lungs. She had what doctors thought was just a broken leg, instead, she tore one of the main arteries to her heart.

“I have an incomplete spinal cord injury, but I’ve never been able to walk again like I’ve done before, like play basketball," Graham said.

Graham joined Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers and McIntosh County community partners to stress the importance of safe driving on Friday, Sept. 2.

Trooper Russell Callicoat said if you’re under any mind-altering substance behind the wheel, his team will make an arrest. He stressed - find a ride, instead.

“Don’t drive under the influence of intoxicants, wear your seat belts and drive safely this weekend," Callicoat said.

According to OHP, in 2021, there were 800 crashes in Oklahoma on Labor Day weekend, resulting in 12 deaths. Of the 800 crashes, 53 were alcohol or drug related.

It hits home with Graham, who said she never thought it would happen to her.

“I know it can happen at any time, because it has happened to me and it can happen to anyone," she said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --