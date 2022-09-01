Pryor man claims $1 million Mega Millions ticket

PRYOR, Okla. — A man from Pryor claimed his $1 million winning ticket on Thursday for the Aug. 30 Mega Millions drawing.
The Oklahoma Lottery announced Barry's win, saying he'd bought the ticket at Prime Stop Food N Fuel located at 2986 E. Highway 20. He claimed the prize at the lottery's winner center.
The next drawing for what's now the $169 million jackpot will be Friday, Sept. 2.
The winning ticket to the historic $1.34 billion Mega Millions drawing on July 29 went to someone in Illinois, but one of the $1 million winners that night bought a ticket at Chisholm Corner in Elgin. The winner hadn't claimed their prize as of Thursday afternoon.
