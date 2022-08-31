IN-DEPTH: Wagoner County health experts, former addicts raise overdose awareness

WAGONER, Okla. — Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 12 Oklahomans die every week from an unintentional drug overdose.

2 News Oklahoma took an in-depth on the problem and talked to former drug users and doctors to explain what they think it takes to break addictions.

"A lot of times, you just don't know how to find your way out," said Angela Lindsey, a peer recovery support specialist.

"That dependence is the killer. Keeping you using something that you don't want to do anymore," said Kaleb Niles, a former drug addict.

If there's a piece of advice Lindsey or Niles can give to struggling drug users, it is "don't lose hope."

Lindsey is a former meth user and Niles did any substance he could get his hands on.

"I was at a point in my life where the only other option was suicide," Lindsey said.

"If I did not have something, I'd begin to tremor and throw up everywhere," Niles said.

Now sober, they take pride in helping others defeat their addictions, knowing not everyone's recovery will be the same.

Taking a deeper look at the numbers, the Oklahoma Department of Health says between 2016 and 2020, more than 3,300 Oklahomans died from an unintentional overdose.

And from 2007 to 2020, unintentional meth overdose deaths increased 20-fold.

John Jones with Brighter Futures of Wagoner said he's witnessed fentanyl as a silent killer, especially with teens.

"It started off with counterfeit pills, and now, unfortunately, it's working its way in marijuana and also into the liquid cartridges in the vapes," Jones said.

Wagoner Community Hospital staff recommend carrying Narcan, a spray quickly used to treat overdoses. It's accessible by mail through the Oklahoma Health Department and, potentially, hospitals and pharmacies.

At the Wagoner Community Hospital, people can get harm reduction items, including a disposable drug kit, a face shield, test strips, and Narcan.

Teresa Carnes always kept it in her house, thinking it would be the best way to save her daughter, Kaylee until she got clean.

She said Kaylee, once a headstrong cheerleader, got into heroin and developed flesh-eating bacteria on both arms. She died in July 2021.

Her advice to parents: "Don't ever let them think you don't love them because that might be the last time you see them."

Wagoner police officer T.J. Ponds sees it on almost a daily basis. He recommends doctors stop throwing drugs at every issue and says government entities must continue funding substance abuse programs.

"If you see somebody, especially that you love and care about, you gotta speak up and say. 'hey, man, you got a problem,'" he said.

