Highway 20 at Keetonville Hill preparing for drivers on main road

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Drivers along Highway 20 between Claremore and Owasso can expect big changes at Keetonville Hill starting Thursday.

The $44 million project has changed the highway significantly over the past year and now traffic will begin moving to the new road Thursday morning at 9.

ODOT has spent the $44 million to turn Highway 20 at Keetonville Hill from a narrow, two-lane, winding road to a much larger, straight, four-lane road. ODOT spokesperson TJ Gerlach said the goal of the project is to make travel safer and the road easier to maintain.

“Safety and maintenance were our two key aspects," Gerlach said. "The old road at the bottom of the hill was subject to frequent landslides and undermining especially during heavy rainstorms."

He said after years of accidents, landslides and the rising cost of maintenance, ODOT was able to fund the project to completely change the landscape to a now unrecognizable Keetonville Hill.

“The new four-lane road is going to go right through there so with additional lanes, the additional width for people to drive on, as well as the less risk of having anything fall onto the roadway from above or the road washing out from underneath is going to be safer for everybody,” Gerlach said.

While Gerlach said Thursday is a big day for the project, there is still a lot of work to be done before the project is completed.

“We need to tie in some connecting roads, as well on both ends of the project now to tie into the existing Highway 20. Overall, we expect to be completed by the end of the year."

Gerlach asks drivers to be aware of the changes and expect some slowdowns.

