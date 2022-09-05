Two men shot in south Tulsa during home break-in

TULSA, Okla. — Dozens of Tulsa police officers are on the scene of a home after two people were shot in south Tulsa early Monday morning.

Officers received calls of shots fired at a home near 81st and Yale around 5:10 a.m. The caller told dispatchers her boyfriend was shot in his own home.

When they arrived, officers found two male victims. One was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the arm. The man shot in the arm also has facial wounds from what police say appears to be a pistol whip injury.

During their investigations, officers did find forced entry into the home through the front door. In the home, there were about six adults and three children inside so police are currently waiting for DHS to come for a welfare check on the children.

All the adults in the home have been questioned, but are not cooperating with the investigation other than telling police there were two suspects, the gun was a revolver and the video cameras at the home don't work. At this time, police have no description of who they are looking for.

Lieutenant Matt Arnold with TPD tells 2 News the victims not cooperating is frustrating them and hindering the investigation.

"It's pretty appalling when you have children in the home and these people will not cooperate with the police to investigate and find out who committed this heinous, violent crime in the presence of your very own children. That's just very sickening," says Lt. Arnold.

The two victims who were shot were taken to the hospital for their injuries and are expected to be okay.

At this time, an investigation into the break-in is still ongoing and police are working to get a warrant to search the home.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --