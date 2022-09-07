Woman says crowds, noise in busy Tulsa parking lot is causing issues

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa family wants the city and police to do something about a noise problem near 71st Street and Memorial.

The family who lives in the area says every weekend dozens of people gather in a parking lot there and cause so much noise overnight, that they haven’t gotten any sleep for two months. 2 News Oklahoma spoke to one member of the family who asked to remain anonymous over fears for her safety.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights the parking lot is filled with people.

"They are drinking — I can see them drinking, the music, the burnouts, the revving of the engine the motorcycles, the big trucks, the cars," the woman said. She did not want to identify herself for the reporting of this story.

She said the problem started in early July, and happens every weekend, between midnight and 5 a.m. On Friday Night 2 News Oklahoma drove by, to see it for ourselves where our photographer saw the large gathering of people and cars.

The woman said she calls police multiple times, every weekend.

"I feel like these people have found a little hidey-hole of sorts, and whether that business is open or not, they've got a place where they can come party and be undetected."

The woman says initially, police told her it was private property, and there wasn't much they could do so she contacted her city councilor. She says the building's management company gave TPD permission to be on the property, and issue citations.

She also says the police have responded and issued citations but, the people still come. She said the problem is affecting her and her family so much that they've had to change their sleeping arrangements.

"We are sleeping in the living room and we've shut the doors to the bedroom to try and muffle the sound as much as we possibly can," she said.

"I don't feel like the people on the receiving end of my phone calls it's their, it's a priority for them."

2 News Oklahoma reached out to Tulsa police who said they're aware of the issue. They say they plan to add additional officers in that area during the peak hours to address it.

