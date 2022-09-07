Two Tulsa nonprofits teaming up to eliminate homelessness

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit that helps the homeless is going to benefit from another non-profit’s fundraising efforts that just wrapped up over the Labor Day weekend.

The Lemon Aid Project is donating the money to Lindsey House.

Lindsey House currently provides a home for 24 families, but with the Lemon Aid Project partnership, CEO Maggie Hoey said they’ll be able to help even more women with children who are experiencing situational homelessness.

“What that allows us to do is, the families here are living rent-free," Hoey said. "Because we want them to focus on eliminating debt and saving money. So that they’re more prepared to go out and find a place on their own. So everything from covering utility bills, staff support to help provide this one-on-one curriculum."

Hoey said the need is never-ending, so the need for funds is also never-ending.

“Lindsey House is 100 percent funded by the generosity of the community. So people who decide that this a mission worth supporting and that’s what Katie did with the lemon aid project."

She said their goal is to make sure future generations don’t face the same challenges.

“Our goal is to break those generational cycles. So whatever that mom experienced, we want that kid to just have a different future. And we’re working to break the cycles of poverty, abuse and addiction,” said Hoey.

Katie Murray, founder of the Lemon Aid Project, said they are still counting up the donations from the weekend but said it far exceeded their goals and they were completely blown away by the support from the community.

