WHERE TO WATCH: Thunder watch parties in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — It doesn’t matter where the Thunder play; fans in Oklahoma will watch and cheer anywhere, including right here in Tulsa.

From Fasslers' Hall, where fans over 21 can cheer... To a place where all ages can go chant 'O-K-C" at Puck's Bar and Grill in Westreet Ice Center.

There's a place for all to go watch the Thunder take one more step closer to the finals.

Thunder fans have waited years to bring home a championship. Tyler Trant remembers the last time the Thunder were in the finals.

“We were close in 2012 with the big three with KD, Harden and Westbrook. I think right now we’re just trying to chase that one championship since. We have one with the Seattle Super Sonic, but we want to bring one home," Trant said.

And now, as the Thunder are in the Western Conference Finals, Green Country is making sure their team knows they are supporting them 100 miles away.

Like Kenneth Matthew, a fan of the Thunder since 2008 and lives in Broken Arrow.

"When you can’t get over to watch the game in Oklahoma City, it’s always good place to come, like maybe Puck’s or any other establishment and watch the game with other Thunder fans and get loud like you’re actually at the game," Matthews said.

The NBA has designated watch zones for fans all over Oklahoma to watch.

Where to watch the 2025 playoffs in Green Country:

-Puck’s Sports Bar & Grill (Tulsa), 4143 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135

-Fassler's Hall, 304 S Elgin Ave, Tulsa

-Bleacher Bums Sports Bar, 5073 E 51st St Tulsa, OK 74135

-Elgin Park, 325 E Mathew Brady St, Tulsa, OK 74120

-Rooster's Sports Bar, 7875 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133

-Whiskey Dog Bar & Grill, 2408 W New Orleans St, Broken Arrow, OK 74011

-Social Jenks, 107 E Main St, Jenks, OK 74037

Fans can get free merchandise, and wall-to-wall TVs with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulling a fade away.

And there is no doubt for both Trant and Matthews, and all of Oklahoma, they are hungry to have a NBA championship home.

“I’m hoping so far right now SGA (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) is going on a legendary run, he’s won MVP and hopefully he wins finals MVP," Trant said.

“I’m going to go ahead and pick them in five in the conference finals and the NBA finals. I’m very confident. We’re going to bring the chip," Matthews said.

Thunder will play the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minnesota on May 24, tip-off at 7:30 pm C.T.

