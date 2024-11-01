'Wheels of justice' spinning in Price Tower case, one leader promises

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The story of Price Tower’s closure is growing larger.

2 News first told its viewers about the closure back in August.

As the story grows, so too do the worries. 2 News heard from many Oklahomans and tower aficionados alike, wondering who’s working to save the tower and how they’re making it happen.

Maria Swindell Gus, the director of Visit Bartlesville, spoke with 2 News to clear the air.

Tower lovers are growing impatient. A slew of lawsuits has created a power vacuum.

“If they’re gonna do something else with it, that would be awful,” one Bartlesville neighbor told 2 News.

“What happens to it? I dunno,” another said.

“That would be the worst thing if someone doesn’t step up to the plate,” award-winning architect Fred Schmidt said.



RELATED >>> 2 News recently spoke with Schmidt outside the tower

Those comments represent most of the conversation around the tower.

The City of Bartlesville has been quiet, but Gus, running an independent organization, has shared what she can.

“There are a lot of people working very hard, to make sure that things progress,” Gus said, “That the Price Tower is well taken care of.”

“Anytime there’s any kind of legal action taking place, those wheels of justice sometimes move pretty slowly,” she added.

Gus said, as a vital tourist attraction for the city, leaders at City Hall, and Visit Bartlesville have a strong interest to keep the tower standing with dignity.

Aside from Gus, answers are few and far between.

2 News asked Gus about her confidence level in regard to the tower’s future.

“I am so confident that in less than five years, we will have some people that will be focused on supporting that tower and moving it forward. It won’t be moth-balled, it won’t be deteriorating,” Gus said.

Her team is finalizing plans for exterior tours of the tower. Something to scratch the itch while justice takes its time.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

