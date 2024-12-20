What's open on Christmas? A look around Tulsa

With the Christmas holiday approaching, many people are asking which businesses and restaurants will be open. 2 News looked online and around our community. Below is a list of what we found.

Most of the businesses listed below plan to be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. However, in case of last minute changes, we encourage everyone to contact the business and verify the hours before making the trip on the holiday.

473 - 2224 E Admiral Blvd. - (918) 202-8835

Black Bear Diner - 9026 E. 71st St. - (918) 459-8711

The Chalkboard - 1324 S. Main St. - (918) 582-1964

Grumpy's Tavern - 4775 S. Harvard Ave. - (918) 582-3637

India Palace - 6963 S. Lewis Ave. - (918) 492-8040

Kirin Asian and Sushi Cuisine - 8041 S. Mingo Road - (918) 893-8006

Main Street Tavern - 200 S. Main St., Broken Arrow - (918) 872-1414

Mandarin Taste - 9107 S. Sheridan Road - (918) 878-7998

Mizu Sushi & Bar - 8320 E 71st St. - (918) 449-8068

Mr. Kim's - 119 S Detroit Ave. - (918) 856-6456

The New Royal Dragon - 6528 E. 101st St. - (918) 299-1888

Red Lobster - 4525 E. 51st St. - (918) 496-3323 & 6728 S. Memorial Drive - (918) 250-5330

Saltgrass Steakhouse - 4550 E. Skelly Drive - (918) 488-8794

Stutt's House of Barbecue - 2021 E. Apache St. - (918) 428-2355

Texas de Brazil - 7021 S. Memorial Drive - (918) 921-7994

Won Korean BBQ & Hot Pot - 7407 S. Memorial Drive - (918) 957-5029

If you know a business open for the Christmas holiday that isn't on our list, we want to know! Comment on our social media posts about this story, or send us an email at News@KJRH.com.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

