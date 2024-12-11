What's driving up the cost of driving on Oklahoma toll roads?

TULSA, Okla. — The cost of driving on Oklahoma toll roads jumps up 15% starting Jan. 1. The Turnpike Authority approved the increase on Dec 10.

If you have a pike pass and drive the following toll roads, you can expect the following increases:



Turner Turnpike from Tulsa to OKC goes from $4.50 to $5.40

Will Rogers Turnpike from SH266 to the state line increases from $4.10 to $4.92

Muskogee Turnpike from I-40 to Tulsa jumps from $3.30 to $3.80

Rates will also be higher for platepay users.

2 News sat down with OTA Executive Director Joe Echelle via Zoom to get perspective on why OTA needs such a large toll increase.In a nutshell, it is to pay for the Access Oklahoma Program.

Access Oklahoma is 15-year plan to improve and repair Oklahoma's toll roads.

"​​We needed to widen sections of the Will Rogers turnpike up to Claremore, where we're starting to see heavier traffic."Echelle said, "Also the Metro area turnpikes both the Kilpatrick and Oklahoma City and the Creek turnpike in Tulsa need some additional work. We're going to do some work on what we call the Haikey Creek bridges, but I think people will more closely recognize them as the bumpy bridges over toward Broken Arrow. We're going to do a a major rehab on those - really smooth those up and add some additional interchanges throughout our network."

One project near Bristow between mile markers 197 and 203 is already underway. It will extend to State Highway 66 near Heyburn in Creek County. Three new ramps at State Highway 66 are expected to open to traffic later this month.

Echelle told 2 News that when Access Oklahoma was announced in 2021, no one anticipated a 60% increase in the costs of the projects that could happen in just four years.

"When we announced it as a $5-billion dollar program," he said.

He said that he was using cost estimates in 2021 dollars, but post-Covid inflation ballooned today's costs.

"The cost of asphalt, concrete and steel that's inclusive in the bridge design," he said, "not to mention the cost of property acquisition that may need to be necessary for certain projects. The cost of property is up significantly in the last four or five years."

Not to mention, labor costs are up.

Echelle added, all of the projects go out to bid and almost always go to the low bidder. The Turnpike Authority does not do the actual construction on its roadways.

