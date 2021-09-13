WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The countdown is officially on! In under three weeks, the 2021 Tulsa State Fair will happen for the first time in two years.

Last year, the 2020 fair was canceled due to the pandemic. Some livestock events took place, but none of the usual attractions went on.

READ MORE: 2020 Tulsa State Fair 'canceled' due to COVID-19 pandemic

According to the fair's website, the Tulsa State Fair is Tulsa's largest family event. It's always held starting on the fourth Thursday after Labor Day.

Event officials confirmed earlier this spring that the 2021 Tulsa State Fair is happening as planned.

The fair is running from Sept. 30 through Oct. 10. The theme for 2021 is 11 Days of Awesome.

The team working the fair will follow several COVID-19 safety protocols, including:



Team members will be wearing masks and gloves when appropriate or required.

Signs to remind and instruct guests to practice social distancing.

All touchable surfaces will be regularly disinfected.

Sanitation Stations have been installed throughout.

Buildings will be sanitized with electromagnetic sprayers on a regular basis.

Dozens of rides and vendors will be present, as well as several local and big-name artists will take the stage for everyone to enjoy.

To buy tickets to the 2021 Tulsa State Fair, click here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --