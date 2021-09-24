Disney On Ice returns to Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — We are just days away from the opening of the Tulsa State Fair, and opening weekend also includes the return of Disney on Ice.

This year’s show, “Dream Big” features everyone from Mickey and Minnie Mouse to Frozen sisters Elsa and Anna.

The live figure skating show features 10 magical adventures where audiences will be transported to exciting worlds while heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams.

Crews have been working hard behind the scenes on the set, props, and costumes.

2 News Oklahoma sat down with Colleen Clancy, who plays Cinderella in the show. She says the entire cast is so excited to bring the show to life to a live audience after such a tough pandemic year, “To go out on the ice and start performing and hear the crowd singing along, see little kids out there dancing to the music and being a part of that is so unique and so special,” said Clancy.

Disney on Ice, Dream Big has seven performances that run from Thursday through Sunday. Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks to the show regardless of vaccination status.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

See the full story on 2 News Oklahoma this Sunday.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --