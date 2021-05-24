WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. — Calling all golf fanatics! The 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is happening this week in Tulsa.

The Senior PGA Championship was born in 1937 on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club. The PGA Championship is considered to be the most historic and prestigious event in senior golf.

Southern Hills Country Club sets the scene as this year's hosting course. The country club will also serve as hosts for the 2022 PGA Championship.

The 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is set to welcome nearly 8,000 spectators to attend each day. Last year, spectators weren't allowed on-site due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event kicks off on Tuesday, May 25 and preparations are currently underway. Organizers have been putting the final touches on preparations for thousands of fans to attend for the past several weeks.

Preparations include everything from restrooms, tents, concession stands, and bleachers. As it stands right now, everyone who attends the PGA Championship will be required to wear a mask and social distance.

Over a three-week period, Tulsa is hosting three major events which will likely draw tens of thousands to the city, including the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

Experts predict it could also generate millions of dollars for local businesses in the area, as well as bring in jobs for Tulsans looking for work.

The 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship practice rounds for the golfers start Tuesday, May 25. The first round tees off on Thursday, May 27. The final round is expected to end on Sunday, May 30.

Anyone who wishes to attend this week can still purchase a ticket on Southern Hill's website.

