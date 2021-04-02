2021 PGA Championship allows spectators on-site this spring

TULSA, Okla. — The PGA of America announced that this spring's 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will allow a limited number of spectators on-site.

The 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is being held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa from May 25 through May 30.

The PGA Championship is considered to be the most historic and prestigious event in senior golf. This year, they will welcome nearly 8,000 spectators to attend each day.

The City of Tulsa and the CDC coordinated with the PGA of America to decide how many spectators could watch on-site.

“After a year away, we’re excited to re-establish the legacy of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship,” said PGA President Jim Richerson. “Southern Hills, with all of its pedigree, is certainly a special place."

Spectators who purchase a ticket to the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will also have priority for 2022 PGA Championship tickets. Tickets go on sale on June 1, 2021.

Southern Hills Country Club is also hosting the 2022 PGA Championship from May 16 through May 22, 2022.

“Over the next 15 months, our friends in Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see so many of golf’s greatest living Champions compete for two Major Championships at Southern Hills,” said Seth Waugh, CEO of the PGA of America.

PGA of America will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and work with the City of Tulsa and follow CDC-approved health guidelines.

These health safety procedures include:



Face coverings being required for all staff, volunteers, and spectators at all times. This includes those who have already received their COVID-19 vaccine.

All staff, volunteers, and spectators are expected to social distance.

Sanitation stations will be available throughout the course grounds. Spectators will be permitted to bring their own personal hand sanitizers.

Anyone can purchase a ticket to the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship on the Southern Hills Country Club's website.

