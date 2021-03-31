Pfizer announces COVID-19 vaccine effective among younger population

TULSA, Okla. — Pfizer announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children between the ages of 12 and 15, claiming its study proved 100 percent efficacy.

Right now, the Pfizer vaccine has only been approved for kids 16 and older. If the Food and Drug Administration approves the emergency use for the new age group, it would expand the group of people getting vaccinated.

“As soon as that officially becomes approved to be used in that age range and it’s adopted by the CDC and the American Committee on Immunization practices, we will certainly start administering that to that age group,” said Ellen Niemitalo, manager at clinic services with the Tulsa Health Department.

Nicole Six is not against the COVID-19 vaccine. Her husband contracted the virus and has also been vaccinated, but she's hesitant when it comes to vaccinating her kids.

“They're not getting the vaccine, they're just not." she said. "I'm just not comfortable with it, I don’t feel there is a legitimate and liable to need it at this point.”

Katherine Wright, a mother of two, said she would like more information in order to make a well-informed decision involving her kids health.

“I don’t know exactly what is all in that vaccination that they’re putting in your kid who’s still growing and developing and changing everyday,” Wright said.

Niemitalo said she appreciates and understands parents wanting to make a well-informed decision, which is why she encourages turning to reliable sources for solid information. She said any parent with questions or concerns should consult with their primary doctor or health department.

For those who want to do their own research, Niemitalo recommends visiting websites like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the American Academy of Pediatrics.

