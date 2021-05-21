Tickets sold out in three hours for 'Remember & Rise' event

TULSA, Okla. — Within three hours of opening reservations online, tickets for the 'Remember & Rise' event commemorating the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre were completely gone.

The ticket portal opened at midnight on Friday morning. The event marks 100 years since the deadly massacre that devastated the Greenwood District in Tulsa.

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has announced that actor Hill Harper will emcee the event. Other big names like artist John Legend, activist Stacey Abrams, and award-winning poet Brandon Leake have also been announced as part of the event programming.

'Remember & Rise' is scheduled to happen on Monday, May 31, at ONEOK Field.

