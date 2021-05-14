John Legend headlining Tulsa Race Massacre event on 100-year anniversary

TULSA, Okla. — The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission announces today that hit artist and activist John Legend will headline the "Remember & Rise" event commemorating the 100 year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre at ONEOK Field.

In addition to the acclaimed artist John Legend, “Remember & Rise’ will feature keynote speeches from national civic leaders and musical performances from additional artists.

ONEOK Field, an outdoor venue in the Greenwood District, will host the event on the 100-year anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, which falls on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021.

Legend is the first African-American man to achieve the EGOT distinction, having earned Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards, and is also an active philanthropist and supporter of criminal justice reform.

“John Legend is known for his poignant performances and his transformational statements on civil rights for Black Americans,” Armstrong said. “Remember & Rise is a once-in-a-lifetime event and John Legend’s participation ensures a global audience learns the history of what occurred here 100 years ago, on the streets of the most affluent African American community of the early Twentieth Century.”

"Remember & Rise" will honor distinguished guests including survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“As a community, we will gather and remember the deadly days of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. We will share examples of how the community rose from those ashes to rebuild while also providing a message of unity and hope for the present and future generations of Black Tulsans, Oklahomans, and Americans,” Armstrong said.

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission will announce additional speakers and performers throughout the month of May.

Gates will open at ONEOK Field at noon on Memorial Day and early attendees will enjoy a mixture of local artist performances and speakers. The formal program, including headliner John Legend, is from 4 to 6 p.m.

Musical performances will continue throughout the evening until attendees are asked to join on the streets of the Greenwood District for a candlelight vigil marking the beginning of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are open to the public, with no cost to attend, and are required to enter ONEOK Field. Registration to secure tickets is available starting Friday, May 21 on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission website.

