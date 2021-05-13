Two people found dead in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police said 2 people were found dead at Haikey Creek Park Thursday morning.

BAPD responded to calls about a man-down around 3:45 a.m. When officers got to Haikey Creek Park, they found two people with significant trauma to their bodies. The medical examiner's office and BAPD are investigating it as a double homicide. The victims have not been identified at this time.

Garnett Road between 111th Street and 121st Street will be closed for the next few hours.

This is a developing story.

