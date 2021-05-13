Watch
Two people found dead in east Tulsa neighborhood Wednesday night

TPD investigating a possible murder-suicide in an east Tulsa neighborhood
Posted at 6:50 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 09:08:05-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirm 2 people are dead this morning in an east Tulsa neighborhood near 33rd Place.

Officers originally responded to a home after receiving reports of a shooting late Wednesday night. When they arrived on the scene, police found both people dead.

TPD says the victims are a husband and a wife. One of the victims was found in a red house and the other was found next door.

Authorities are now trying to determine if it may have been a murder-suicide.

Police have now cleared the area and family members left the home about 30 minutes ago.

TPD does not believe there are any outstanding suspects at this time and the situation is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.

