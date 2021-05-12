Watch
Operation Clean Sweep: 33 people facing federal charges in Okla. child porn case

Gary Griggs, KJRH
Posted at 1:49 PM, May 12, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced 33 people are facing federal charges in a multi-law enforcement agency child pornography investigation in a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Johnson stated during the press conference that Operation Clean Sweep was an investigation that involved a four-month-long undercover operation to find child predators living within the Northern District of Oklahoma to protect children through targeted internet crimes.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, Tulsa Police Department, and the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office were a part of Operation Clean Sweep.

33 alleged child predators are facing charges across 10 counties. 12 of the 33 people federally charged have already pleaded guilty in federal court.

Johnson also stated Operation Clean Sweep has identified and rescued 12 child victims so far.

This is a developing story.

