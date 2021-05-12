Broken Arrow Expressway light outage causes low visibility for drivers

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A stretch of highway on the Broken Arrow Expressway is dark. A City of Broken Arrow spokesperson told 2 News, lights from the 61st Street bridge to Aspen Avenue are out.

"It's pretty dark through here," Broken Arrow resident, Paul Osinski, told 2 News. "The whole row (of lights) is down on both sides."

Osinski wakes up for his morning commute at 4 a.m. Driving the near half-mile stretch in the early hours of the day is challenging for him.

"It's pretty dark then," he said. "A lot of cars even have their brights on when they're driving through there."

Osinski said he first noticed the light outage over a month ago. Since the blackout conditions remained, he decided to try to do something about it.

Osinski told 2 News, he called the City of Broken Arrow, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's Traffic Engineering Department eventually to find out, city crews are aware of the issue and working on it.

A city spokesperson told 2 News, a maintenance order is out for a contractor and the lights will be restored "whenever they can work it into their schedule."

"I would hate to see someone get in a situation where they would get in an accident and maybe even a loss of life and that really concerns me," Osinski said.

That fear is one Osinski knows all too well.

Two years ago, he said he came to a dimly-lit intersection near 46th Street in Tulsa and collided with an oncoming vehicle he said he never even saw.

"My car was totaled and the other car was totaled," he said. "It wasn't a good experience at all.

Thankfully, he is here to warn other drivers and hope they do not have to rely on a stroke of split-second luck like he did.

