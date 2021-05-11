TPS releases statement after Gov. Kevin Stitt signs HB 1775 into law

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools released a statement after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill limiting race and gender curriculums in Oklahoma schools.

House Bill 1775, according to lawmakers, will prohibit state public schools, colleges, and universities from incorporating certain messages about sex and race into any course instruction. In addition, H.B. 1775 would prohibit requiring mandatory gender or sexual diversity training or counseling in the schools.

Various organizations have asked for Gov. Stitt's resignation as an honorable commissioner of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, including the Greenwood Arts & Cultural Society, INC., and a letter directly from the Centennial Commission.

The responses also come as the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, where a white mob attacked Black residents and businesses in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, is coming at the end of May.

Tulsa Public Schools issued this response to the decision of signing H.B. 1775 into law:

The centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre is an important moment for our city to reflect on the past and think critically about the present. Our team has come together to ensure that our students are engaging with hard history in ways that are developmentally appropriate, culturally sustaining, and provide a fair and accurate portrayal of the rich history and legacy of Greenwood as well as the events of the Tulsa Race Massacre.



We have analyzed H.B. 1775 to understand what - if any - implications the legislation could have on teaching and learning in our district. We want you to know that our lessons do not need any changes. Our curriculum was designed intentionally to celebrate the diversity of our students. We are teaching our children history about our shared human experience. This is history that is painful, but our approach is firmly grounded in the belief that one human being is not “worth” more than another. Neither our approach nor our plans for teaching hard history will change, and we will continue to support our school teams as they engage with students over the coming weeks. Tulsa Public Schools

