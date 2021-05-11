Greenwood Arts & Cultural Society, INC. calls for removal of Gov. Stitt from the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission

TULSA, Okla. — The Greenwood Arts & Cultural Society, INC. is calling the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission to ask Gov. Kevin Stitt to resign as a member.

The request comes after Stitt signed a bill Friday limiting race and gender curriculums in Oklahoma schools. House Bill 1775 prohibits state public schools, colleges, and universities from incorporating certain messages about sex and race into any course instruction.

This request also comes on the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, where a white mob attacked Black residents and businesses in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, also known as Black Wall Street.

C.J. Webber-Neal, president of the Greenwood Arts & Cultural Society, INC., submitted the request Monday.

The governor sent a clear message that he does not believe in the stated mission of the Commissions to; "to educate Oklahomans and Americans about the Race Massacre and its IMPACT on the state and Nation,"and that Governor Stitt poses both a clear and present threat to the truth being taught about one of the worst events in American history.



This commission's mission cannot be met with a perverted version of the history behind this senseless tragedy being taught to future generations. What Governor Stitt has signed into law would allow the "white washing" of the history of this subject, as well as many other subjects pertaining to the plight of minorities in the State of Oklahoma, and the United States of America.



THEREFORE, we call for swift action to remove Governor Stitt from this body immediately, and for this organization to act in the TRUE interest of the survivors, descendants, and the history that this commission has been called to represent.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --