First look at Matt Damon's new movie "Stillwater" drops

TULSA, Okla. — Matt Damon is officially a man on a mission. Damon's upcoming movie "Stillwater" dropped its exclusive first look Monday.

This upcoming thriller is set to follow an American oil-rig roughneck from Stillwater, Oklahoma who travels to Marseille, France to visit his estranged daughter who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit.

READ MORE: Matt Damon to star in new film 'Stillwater,' report says

According to an EW article, "Stillwater" will be directed by Tom McCarthy, who previously worked with Damon in the Academy Award-winning drama "Spotlight."

.@StillwaterMovie first look! Matt Damon is an Oklahoma roughneck out to save his daughter. #Stillwater https://t.co/rbnJNRIRAW — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 10, 2021

Damon and McCarthy were seen around Oklahoma in June 2019, and several Oklahomans had the opportunity to snap photos with Damon. Damon and his co-star Abigail Breslin would take a picture with OHP troopers later in November.

READ MORE: Actor Matt Damon seen around Oklahoma

"Stillwater" was initially planned to release in theaters last fall. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a change in those plans. Movie theaters were shut down for most of 2020 due to health safety concerns, which put off several major blockbuster releases.

As Hollywood moves productions forward and movie theaters open back up, people will put going to the movies on their list of things to do in 2021.

Damon's new movie was shot on location in Oklahoma and joins a long list of films featuring the Sooner state. Currently, "Killers of the Flower Moon" is being shot in Pawhuska, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

READ MORE: "Killers of the Flower Moon" joins list of films shot in Oklahoma

"Stillwater" has plans to come to a theater near you this summer on July 30.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --