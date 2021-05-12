PETA calls out Gov. Kevin Stitt on billboard, he plans cookout under it

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt is showing his support for Oklahoma's agriculture industry by hosting a cookout near a PETA billboard criticizing him for supporting meat producers.

The billboard, put up by PETA, is in Oklahoma City and is visible to westbound traffic on Interstate 35. It calls Stitt a 'meathead' and encourages people to 'go vegan for life.' Stitt posted a picture of the sign on his Facebook page and said 'looks like a great spot to grill some burgers.'

Looks like a great spot to grill some burgers... 👀 Posted by Governor Kevin Stitt on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Not long after that post Stitt's office sent a release about a cookout Wednesday evening under the billboard. It's at 5 p.m. and according to the release is about the governor showing his support for Oklahoma's agriculture industry.

