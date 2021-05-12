Watch
PETA calls out Gov. Kevin Stitt on billboard, he plans cookout under it

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt waves to the balcony as he delivers the State of the State in Oklahoma City, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Kevin Stitt State of the State
Posted at 10:04 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 11:40:12-04

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt is showing his support for Oklahoma's agriculture industry by hosting a cookout near a PETA billboard criticizing him for supporting meat producers.

The billboard, put up by PETA, is in Oklahoma City and is visible to westbound traffic on Interstate 35. It calls Stitt a 'meathead' and encourages people to 'go vegan for life.' Stitt posted a picture of the sign on his Facebook page and said 'looks like a great spot to grill some burgers.'

Looks like a great spot to grill some burgers... 👀

Posted by Governor Kevin Stitt on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Not long after that post Stitt's office sent a release about a cookout Wednesday evening under the billboard. It's at 5 p.m. and according to the release is about the governor showing his support for Oklahoma's agriculture industry.

