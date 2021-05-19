Major events expected to generate millions for Tulsa businesses in coming weeks

TULSA, Okla. — Over the next three weeks, Tulsa is hosting three major events which will likely draw tens of thousands to the city.

Experts say it could also generate millions of dollars for local businesses. Right now, many across Green Country are gearing up for the masses and hoping to cash in.

The Tulsa Regional Tourism Dept. tells 2 News the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship could generate nearly $50 million for businesses across the city. Star Report, which monitors hotel occupancy, shows Tulsa’s hotels are up to 60% in occupancy. Most hotels haven’t seen those numbers since before the pandemic.

“Tourism triggers a lot of things in our economy. It’s the third-largest economy in the state. There are nearly 15,000 jobs related to tourism and we need to get those people back to work,” the president for Tulsa’s Regional Tourism Dept., Ray Hoyt said.

It's not just the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship raking in cash for local businesses. An Ironman Championship race is happening on May 23. The Senior PGA begins on May 25.

The centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre is also expected to draw tens of thousands of people to the city the following weekend.

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission recently announced John Legend will headline and Stacey Abrams will be the keynote speaker for the 'Remember & Rise' commemoration event.

Meanwhile, organizers for the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship are looking for local Tulsans to fill essential staffing positions. With thousands attending the event each day, they are needing staff to help direct traffic in the area.

HRConnects, which is helping staff the event, says they need at least 75 positions filled by next Tuesday. They will pay $10 per hour and are looking for anyone 16-and-older. To sign up you can call (812) 491-6171.

