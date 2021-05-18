Crews prepare for KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, kicking off May 25

TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday marks one week until the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is set to tee-off in Green Country.

Organizers are putting the final touches on the course as they prepare for thousands of people to attend. Organizers are expecting more than 8,000 spectators each day for the five-day tournament.

The event kicks off Tuesday, May 25, and goes through May 30.

Preparations started months ago. All of the infrastructures had to be brought in to accommodate the fans. That includes everything from restrooms, tents, concession stands, and bleachers. There are nearly 100 people on staff working around the clock preparing for the event.

Organizers tell 2 News this week’s forecast is a major concern in their preparation efforts but they are ahead of schedule and will be ready to open next Tuesday.

“The only thing that tends to slow us down when it comes to this build is rain. A little dreary in the forecast but we’ve been fortunate to avoid a lot of it,” the director for the Senior PGA Championship, Bryan Karns said.

Tickets are still available online and they can be found on the Senior PGA Championship website.

Your ticket will also place you on a priority list for next year’s PGA Championship when tickets go on sale in June. The event will also be held at Southern Hills Country Club.

Preparations for the event aren’t easy, especially when it comes to determining COVID-19 safety protocols. As it stands now, everyone who attends the event will be required to wear a mask and social distance but that could all change by next Tuesday.

Last week, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced anyone who is fully vaccinated can shed their mask and forgo social distancing for most indoor-and-outdoor activities, regardless of gathering size.

Now, organizers are working with the Tulsa Health Dept. to determine whether making their mask requirement only a recommendation.

“There are a lot of measures are in place. We’re just following the science and trying to do right so that our spectators will come out and feel that their needs and safety are taken into account,” Karns said.

Karns tells 2 News this rule change could come by the end of the week.

