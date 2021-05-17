Gov. Stitt announces $1,200 workforce incentive

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a new workforce incentive on Monday.
During a news conference, Stitt said the first 20,000 Oklahomans who are on unemployment and get back into the workforce would receive a $1,200 incentive.
The governor said all federal unemployment benefits will end June 26.
Some states, like Arkansas, Montana and South Carolina, made the decision to end unemployment benefits in June as well.
