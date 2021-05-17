Watch
Gov. Stitt announces $1,200 workforce incentive

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Kevin Stitt, candidate for the Republican nomination for Oklahoma Governor, speaks in Guthrie, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 2:47 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 16:01:01-04

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a new workforce incentive on Monday.

During a news conference, Stitt said the first 20,000 Oklahomans who are on unemployment and get back into the workforce would receive a $1,200 incentive.

The governor said all federal unemployment benefits will end June 26.

Some states, like Arkansas, Montana and South Carolina, made the decision to end unemployment benefits in June as well.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

