Osage Casinos raises minimum wage to $12 per hour ahead of job fair

TULSA, Okla. — Osage Casinos is raising the minimum wage for hourly employees to $12 per hour and offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus to select positions.

The new developments come as Osage Casinos seeks to hire employees in a variety of roles at a job fair that will be held in June. Prospective employees are asked to apply online. Select positions will be eligible for a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

“In a year that certainly had its challenges, we are grateful for the continued success of our casinos. We pride ourselves on being good stewards, and with that comes the opportunity to increase the minimum wage to employees in select positions,” said Byron Bighorse, CEO. “We are ecstatic about this new development and excited to see how it can help enhance our workforce.”

In addition to increasing the minimum wage for hourly employees, Osage Casinos will continue to offer generous benefits, including medical, dental, and vision insurance; 401k retirement savings plan, and much more.

“Access to a generous benefits package is an advantage of working at Osage Casinos,” Bighorse said. “We want to make sure our employees feel appreciated and validated, and we think increasing the wage will further cement that.”

The wage increase will go into effect immediately for approximately 700 employees.

