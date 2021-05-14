GRDA: 2 people trapped after explosion at Kerr Dam

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — According to the Grand River Dam Authority, rescue efforts are underway to save two people who are trapped after an explosion at Kerr Dam near Locust Grove, Okla.
GRDA officials said two people are trapped, but one other person got out safely.
The agency said the people trapped are not GRDA employees. They are contract workers from out of state.
This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
