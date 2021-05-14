Watch
Robert De Niro suffers leg injury, won't impact ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ filming

<p>NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 09: Robert De Niro speaks onstage during the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of Review)</p>
Posted at 1:11 PM, May 14, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Robert De Niro has suffered a leg injury while in Oklahoma before filming "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Deadline stated that De Niro suffered a quadriceps muscle injury at his on-location home in Oklahoma. The publication confirmed the injury did not occur on-set or during production.

De Niro is currently set to star in Martin Scorsese's film "Killers of the Flower Moon." De Niro's rep states the injury will not impact filming and the actor isn't scheduled to shoot again for another three weeks.

Scorsese's Apple Original film is based on the book by David Grann. The book is about a series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma. The film is expected to wrap later this year or early 2022.

The film stars De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, and Lily Gladstone.

