Black Wall Street Legacy Festival announces schedule for Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial events

TULSA, Okla. — The Black Wall Street Legacy Festival today announced the full schedule for the weekend of events to commemorate the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre from May 28 to 30.
The series of community-led events will take place in Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District and center the hundreds who lost their lives during the atrocity, as well as the survivors and descendants who continue fighting for reparatory justice and accountability a century later.
The Festival is headlined by the last known massacre survivors 106-year-old Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, 107-year-old Viola “Mother” Fletcher, and 100-year-old Hughes Van Ellis. They will lead a procession and participate in an event honoring their legacy and continued fight for justice and accountability.
Programming throughout the weekend will explore urgent issues, ranging from the needs of those still living with the everyday consequences of the massacre to the erasure of essential history to the state and future of Black Wall Street.
For those unable to attend in person, live streams of each event will be available on the Black Wall Street Times Facebook page. Programming will also be available for viewing on the pages of NowThis and Color Of Change.
