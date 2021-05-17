Two men arrested in connection to Broken Arrow's double homicide

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Two men are behind bars in connection to a double homicide at Haikey Creek Park in Broken Arrow.

2 News broke this news Thursday morning when Broken Arrow Police found two men dead in a parking lot at Haikey Creek Park in Broken Arrow.​

Over the weekend, Broken Arrow Police posted on Facebook that they were looking for 18-year-old Denim Lee Blount. U.S. Marshals tell 2 News Blount turned himself in on Sunday.

The second man in custody is the grandson of Bixby’s Chief of Police. 20-year-old Hunter Hobbs was arrested on Friday at the Police Chief's home. Hobbs is now being questioned by police in connection to the killings.

Last Thursday, Broken Arrow Police found the bodies of two men in Haikey Creek Park with significant trauma to their bodies. Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. when a passer-by saw the two men in a parking lot at the park. The bodies have not yet been identified.

Blount and Hobbs also had warrants for their arrest for shooting with intent to kill in connection to a carjacking earlier this month. As of now, the two are the only persons of interest in the double homicide.

